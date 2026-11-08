Nine people were killed and five others injured when a truck collided with a passenger minibus on a highway in Van, eastern Türkiye, on Nov. 8, 2026, at around 7:05 p.m., authorities said.

The crash occurred on the Özalp-Saray highway in the Özalp district, where the truck and an Iranian-registered passenger minibus collided on a road made slippery by rainfall, Van Governor Ozan Balcı told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Five women and four men were killed in the accident, while three women and two men were injured, Balcı said, adding that efforts to identify the victims were ongoing.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Gendarmerie, police, medical teams, firefighters and personnel from the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) were dispatched to the scene following the crash.

Balcı visited the site with provincial security officials and Ipekyolu District Governor Tufan Bağır Gilan to inspect the scene and receive information from authorities.

The truck and minibus were removed after the initial investigation was completed. The highway, which had been temporarily closed following the collision, was reopened after road maintenance teams completed cleanup operations.