Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki on Monday announced that 92 houses – all adhering to the regional architectural style – have been constructed for survivors of the early February earthquakes in three villages of Kahramanmaraş's Türkoğlu district.

Özhaseki shared a video on his social media account, describing the ongoing housing construction efforts in the three villages connected to Türkoğlu, situated in the epicenter of the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure our citizens in earthquake-affected cities can return to peaceful homes and normal lives as soon as possible. We are constructing 92 houses in Türkoğlu's three villages, in accordance with the regional architectural style. Our fellow citizens will hopefully settle into their new homes in a short span of time," Özhaseki stated.

The ministry, which had delivered the initial village houses within a short span of 76 days after the earthquake, is now working intensively to deliver a total of 92 permanent houses in the three villages.

Designed as three-bedroom homes, the village houses are tailored to meet the needs and demands of rural residents. The houses feature a spacious kitchen, a comfortable living room, and separate bedrooms for children and parents.

Mehmet Suat Şahin, the project manager, noted that the work is nearing completion for 41 houses in the Özbek neighborhood, 44 houses in the Kadıoğlu Çiftliği neighborhood and seven houses in the Kelibişler neighborhood where construction is underway.

Şahin emphasized that the houses, with a net area of 121 square meters (1,302 square feet) and patios, are insulated to withstand both hot summers and cold winters.

"We are continuing our work with a team of 700 personnel at an intensive pace to complete the houses within 45 days. Following the completion of Kadıoğlu Çiftlik, we are striving to finish the construction of 25 houses in the Özbek neighborhood by Eid al-Adha," he said.

Ongoing efforts conducted by authorities are aimed to improve the living conditions of earthquake survivors in the southern provinces hit by devastating twin earthquakes in early February. The earthquakes claimed the lives of over 50,000 people and left millions homeless.