Kaya Bulut, a 99-year-old retired baker living in Sivas, central Türkiye, stands out with his energetic nature despite his advanced age.

Bulut, who lost his wife Lütfiye Bulut a year ago and now lives alone, is a father of eight and grandfather to 25. Despite being 99, he lives up to his name with his determination and hardworking spirit.

Continuing his life under the care of his children and grandchildren, Bulut also spends time working in his garden.

He enjoys spending time in a room of his house filled with old items, listening to vintage records on a gramophone and reminiscing about the past.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Bulut said he was born in 1927 in Tatlıcak village of the Yıldızeli district and is the eldest of five siblings.

Explaining that his life has been defined by work, Bulut said: “I traveled across many parts of Türkiye building bakeries. I became a builder everywhere.”

Noting that many members of his family have passed away, Bulut added that he does not even take medication. “Even now, I am strong and healthy. I have no aches or pains. May God grant this to everyone,” he said.

Bulut said that he owes his energy to natural nutrition, eating vegetables and fruits, and staying active.

“I have been eating carrots since my childhood, and I still do. Even my teeth are still my original ones. I don’t eat much. During Ramadan, I sometimes go to a place across my house owned by the governor’s office for meals," he said.

He also said: "People there love me and take good care of me. They tell me, ‘Grandpa Kaya, don’t work, don’t tire yourself,’ but I still do gardening with a shovel and pickaxe. My children don’t want me to work, but I continue. This morning, I removed large stones from my garden."

"I owe my strength to God. He gave me this strength, and I became His servant. I don’t even wear gloves while working; I get my energy from the soil. I mix the soil with my hands before planting. After the holiday, I will plant my garden again,” he concluded.