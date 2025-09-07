The 2025-2026 academic year will start tomorrow in primary and secondary schools affiliated with the Ministry of National Education (MEB), opening with the first lesson themed "Protecting the Green Homeland Against Forest Fires."

This year, around 18 million students and 1.2 million teachers will gather across 74,538 schools and 761,416 classrooms nationwide, including newly opened institutions.

The "Türkiye Century Maarif Model," introduced gradually in the 2024-2025 academic year, will be implemented in kindergarten and practice classes, grades 1-2 of primary school, grades 5-6 of middle school, and preparatory and grades 9-10 of secondary education.

Orientation programs were held from Sept. 1-5 for students starting preschool and first grade, while middle school students will participate in adaptation guidance activities this week.

During the first week, schools will conduct awareness programs and educational activities focusing on forest protection and fire prevention. Students will be encouraged to develop a love for nature, plant saplings, and participate in forest cleaning initiatives throughout the year.

In line with the "Breath from the Roots to the Future Protocol" signed with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, a short film themed "Every Child a Sapling" will be screened on the first day of school.

All primary school students will receive saplings, marking the beginning of the "Green Homeland - My School is the Solution for the Future" campaign, which includes workshops, field studies, festivals and other educational activities throughout the year.

For the new academic year, 184,455,297 textbooks have been distributed free of charge to students in public and private schools. Under the Public Benefit Program (TYP), 70,000 new staff members have been employed, bringing the total number of school personnel to 123,000.

The first midterm break will take place from Nov. 10–14. Since Atatürk Week coincides with this period, schools will hold scientific meetings, conferences, exhibitions, competitions, and theater performances to commemorate Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and his colleagues the week prior, with participation from students, teachers, administrators and parents.

The first semester will end on Jan. 16, 2026, followed by the midyear break from Jan. 19 to Jan. 30. The second semester will start on Feb. 2 and continue until June 26, with the second midterm break scheduled for March 16-20.