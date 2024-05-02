Oleander flowers, which start to bloom every year in April and May in the Kozan district of Adana in southern Türkiye create a visual feast in the mountains.

In the Memi neighborhood of the Kozan district, the oleanders surrounding the mountain slopes have bloomed, creating postcard-like scenery. The slopes, which turn into an open-air studio in the district, are flocked by photography and nature enthusiasts. Oleander flowers growing in the forested area reveal a different beauty with their pink and green hues.

Bestami Akgöç, who stated that he and his children came to the region for photography, said: ''We come to watch this beautiful visual feast every year in spring. People come here from all over Türkiye to have their photos taken. This flower is poisonous but its appearance is very beautiful.''

''It is also mentioned in the Quran. It is known as the flower of death, the flower of hell. We don't pluck it and we only come here to take photos. Nature is wonderful, we welcome everyone here. If our municipality gives support, we think that this place will be popular for nature tourism.''

Visitors take photos of oleander flowers in the Kozan district of Adana, western Türkiye, May 5, 2024. (IHA Photos)

Reyhan Akgöç, who came to the region with her family, said: ''I came here for a photo shoot with my father. I come here every year. The pink flowers are very beautiful.''

Seda Can Ulaş, who said that she came from Mersin and admired scenery, said: ''We came for a photo shoot. We found it wonderful. It is worth exploring.''