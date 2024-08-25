The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has reported that response efforts are ongoing for the floods and water inundations caused by heavy rains in the Black Sea and central Anatolia regions. The statement also noted that one person was reported dead after being swept away by the flood in Kırşehir, while search and rescue operations continue for another person swept away in Kayseri.

AFAD's social media account stated: "Heavy rains in the Black Sea and central Anatolia regions have led to flooding and water inundations, and our teams are continuing their intervention efforts."

According to the statement, the General Directorate of Meteorology has lifted rain warnings for Giresun, Trabzon, Rize, Artvin, Sivas, Kayseri, Aksaray, Niğde, Adana, Osmaniye and Mersin. However, an orange-level rain warning is expected to remain in effect until 8 a.m. in Samsun and Ordu.

Additionally, the statement provided information on the affected provinces, noting that a landslide occurred in the Güllüce neighborhood of Bünyan district in Kayseri due to heavy rains. It was reported that eight vehicles and 32 citizens trapped by the landslide were safely evacuated. One vehicle was swept away into a streambed by the landslide, and efforts to locate one person believed to be in the vehicle are being conducted by a 150-person search and rescue team.

"In Kırşehir, a citizen swept away by the flood was retrieved from the water and taken to the hospital, but despite intervention, they unfortunately passed away. We extend our condolences to the deceased's family and loved ones," the AFAD statement also said.

"Additionally, 150 agricultural workers affected by the heavy rains have been relocated to safe areas as a precaution. In Nevşehir, 15 citizens affected by the floods and water inundations have been evacuated to safe areas. We strongly remind our citizens to heed the warnings from the relevant authorities."