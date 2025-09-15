The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has expanded its volunteer force to over 1.6 million people while doubling its response capacity through new technologies and training programs.

Following the Feb. 6 earthquakes and the Istanbul earthquake on April 23, 2025, volunteer applications reached record levels. Before 2023, the number of volunteers stood at 623,000, but the latest figure has now climbed to 1,603,900. Daily applications also quadrupled after the quake, rising from 200 to 800. Among the approved volunteers, 350,000 have already completed their training, while 435,000 are still undergoing instruction. The number of support volunteers has exceeded 75,000, with the year-end target set at 100,000.

AFAD’s staff has increased to 8,541, with 3,529 personnel assigned directly to search and rescue. With the support of the Ministry of National Defense, the police, gendarmerie, coast guard, municipalities and civil society organizations, the number of trained rescue personnel across Türkiye has surpassed 130,000.

Through cooperation with the defense industry, AFAD has localized critical search-and-rescue technologies. A total of 423 imaging cameras that can see under rubble have been distributed across all provinces, while 150 domestically produced seismic listening devices have been added to the inventory.

With the SATES and EGS systems, signs of life under debris can be detected more rapidly, while AI-powered drones make it easier to scan vast areas. In addition, 15 mountain rescue teams, 10 canine rescue units, 10 water rescue teams and 150 light rescue vehicles have been added to the fleet.

In 2025 alone, 2,649,000 people received disaster awareness training, while 105 modern training courses provided hands-on practice. Throughout the year, 11 provincial-level, four regional and two international drills were carried out.