Across Türkiye, 31,000 gathering areas have been designated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) to ensure safe assembly for the public during potential disasters. Citizens can access detailed, map-supported information about these areas through the e-Government portal.

Using AFAD’s “Disaster and Emergency Gathering Area Inquiry” service, users can view the three closest gathering points to their location via the e-Government system.

Once a location is marked on the map, the system provides detailed listings of nearby gathering areas, including their names, addresses, coordinates and exact positions on the map.

These gathering points are defined as safe areas where the public can come together without panic during a disaster, away from dangerous zones, allowing for clear communication and providing temporary shelter until more permanent arrangements are in place.

When selecting these areas, AFAD considers factors such as population density, ease of transportation, accessibility for elderly and disabled individuals, and distance from secondary hazards like fires and floods.

Generally, public, flat, open areas without structural risks are preferred.

Currently, there are 31,000 gathering areas available for public use across Türkiye, with 5,577 located in Istanbul.

AFAD emphasizes that it is crucial for citizens to identify their local gathering points in advance as part of effective disaster preparedness.