Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) President Ali Hamza Pehlivan conducted inspections in Malatya, eastern Türkiye, one of the provinces affected by the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş, reviewing the construction of earthquake housing and the Bakırcılar Bazaar project while receiving updates from officials.

According to a written statement from the governor’s office, Pehlivan assessed the ongoing post-earthquake recovery efforts on-site.

During his visit to the Malatya Governorship, he met with Governor Seddar Yavuz and relevant institution heads to discuss and evaluate the latest developments across the province.

Accompanied by Governor Yavuz, Pehlivan visited the construction site of the Bakırcılar Bazaar, where he received information from officials about the rapidly progressing reconstruction work.

Later, the AFAD president visited families residing in a newly built housing project in Yakınca, which consists of 541 housing units, extending his wishes for a healthy, peaceful and happy life in their new homes.

Following these visits, Pehlivan and Governor Yavuz proceeded to another large-scale housing development in Ikizce, Türkiye’s largest construction site, where they inspected model apartments and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

After the inspections, Pehlivan attended the Disaster Coordination Meeting held at the AFAD conference hall.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor Yavuz emphasized that the Feb. 6 earthquakes marked a significant disaster in history. During this process, our country has made great sacrifices and exerted tremendous efforts to rebuild 11 provinces. Under our President's leadership and with our nation's support, we believe we will overcome this challenging period together."

The meeting was attended by Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Member of Parliament Inanç Siraç Kara Ölmeztoprak, Metropolitan Mayor Sami Er, Deputy Governor Abdulselam Bıçak and other relevant institution representatives.