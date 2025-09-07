The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported that following the 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan on Aug. 31, an initial shipment of 150 tents, 1,050 blankets, 250 hygiene kits and 250 food packages was sent to the affected region.

In a statement from AFAD, it was emphasized that Türkiye continues to act as the voice and conscience of a silent world, extending the nation’s hand of mercy and compassion across the globe.

The statement noted that after the earthquake in Jalalabad, the provincial center of Nangarhar in Afghanistan, and in response to an international aid request made by the Afghan authorities, emergency supplies were sent to meet the immediate needs of the affected region. The initial aid included 150 tents, 1,050 blankets, 250 hygiene kits and 250 food packages to provide shelter, nutrition and hygiene support.

It was also highlighted that the 150 tents sent by Türkiye to meet the urgent shelter needs of affected families were dispatched to Kunar Province, one of the areas hardest hit by the earthquake and were quickly set up.

“Once again, we extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan affected by the earthquake. We pray for mercy for those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured. For our people within our country and for humanity beyond our borders, we are present wherever help is needed,” the statement concluded.