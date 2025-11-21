The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in Van is conducting intensive search and rescue training for personnel assigned from several different provinces to bolster regional disaster preparedness and response capabilities under challenging terrain conditions.

As part of a strategic training program initiated by the AFAD Presidency, 40 personnel from Mardin, Diyarbakır, Şanlıurfa, Bingöl and Tunceli have been undergoing a rigorous 40-day course combining theoretical instruction with hands-on exercises. The training aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and physical resilience to intervene swiftly and effectively in the event of emergencies such as earthquakes, floods and fires.

Following initial sessions at the AFAD Provincial Directorate campus, trainees moved to the Toprak Kale area for advanced practical modules. There, AFAD’s expert trainers instructed them on critical operational elements, including station site selection and setup in difficult terrain, navigation techniques using GPS and compass, communication protocols, and the correct use of specialized search and rescue equipment.

Yavuz Sancak, head of AFAD’s Communication Unit, emphasized the program’s vital role in preparing personnel for real-world disaster scenarios, noting that the training extends across Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia regions. “Our focus is on enabling teams to operate cohesively with the right knowledge and tools, whether in urban rubble or natural landscapes,” he said.

Search and Rescue Trainer Murat Kaya highlighted the transfer of expertise to newly recruited members from across the country, ensuring uniform standards and readiness. Technician Ertuğrul Elgün stressed the importance of constant preparedness and rapid response in saving lives during critical moments.

Participants reflected positively on the comprehensive training. Büşra Beken from Mardin described the program as a significant step toward professionalization, noting their progression from equipment handling and rope techniques to advanced navigation skills. Similarly, Şanlıurfa’s Isa Koç underlined how the course enhanced their understanding of risk mitigation and crisis management, particularly the necessity of maintaining calm and applying knowledge efficiently during disasters.