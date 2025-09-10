Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumaklı emphasized that the vision of the “Century of Türkiye” represents a historic responsibility rather than a dream, highlighting that Türkiye is at a critical turning point on its path toward a terrorism-free and self-reliant nation.

During his visit to Bolu for a series of programs on Wednesday, Yumaklı noted that the country is now positioned to shape its own future, free from external pressures. “Türkiye no longer needs to bow to imperial powers; it is a nation that shapes its own destiny. Under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has become one of the rising stars of the 21st century,” he said, while also acknowledging the challenges posed by those who attempt to disrupt progress through media or street provocations.

Yumaklı emphasized the enduring spirit of unity and brotherhood across Türkiye, rooted in the principle of “Save the human so that the state lives.” He described the “Century of Türkiye” as a national vision that draws strength from the country’s diverse population, which includes Turks, Kurds, Arabs, Alevis, Sunnis, farmers, workers, businesspeople and urban and rural residents. He stressed that these citizens together form a nation united by shared responsibility and common goals.

Highlighting agriculture and forestry as key pillars of the “Century of Türkiye”, Yumaklı underlined the importance of food supply security as a matter of national security. He stated that policies have been designed to support productivity, sustainability and rural prosperity. Thanks to consistent investment over the past 23 years, Türkiye ranks first in Europe and seventh globally in agricultural output.

The minister also drew attention to climate change and global warming as significant risk factors affecting the agriculture and forestry sectors. To address these challenges, Türkiye launched water-centered production planning in 2024, integrating agricultural supports, incentives and grants into a coordinated system to ensure sustainable and resilient production.

Yumaklı highlighted the impact of frost earlier this year, which affected 65 provinces and approximately 2,000 producers in Bolu cultivating hazelnuts, walnuts and apples. Through TARSIM (Agricultural Insurance Pool), insurance payments totaling TL 16 million ($387,550) have already been disbursed, with another TL 19 million scheduled for payment by November. Assistance has also been extended to producers without insurance whose losses can be covered.

He pointed out that the recently announced Medium-Term Program includes measures to support growth in agriculture, forestry and water management, aiming to strengthen infrastructure, enhance resilience, secure food supply and combat inflation over the next three years.

Bolu, according to Yumaklı, is a major center for poultry production and holds geographical indication status for 26 agricultural products. Investments over the past two decades have included 66 irrigation facilities and 11,000 decares of irrigated land, contributing approximately TL 110 billion to the local economy. Additionally, 8,525 rural development projects have been supported and 18,000 decares of pasture rehabilitated for livestock production.

Ongoing and planned infrastructure projects include the TL 6-billion Tekke Dam irrigation project, the Kürkçüler-Çivril Mahallesi Gücük Stream project, and flood control measures at Yeşilköy Stream, all expected to be completed within the next two years. The Seben Taşlıyayla Pond irrigation project, costing TL 965 million, is 45% complete and will cover 3,280 hectares by 2027. In forestry, more than TL 160 million will be invested this year to improve and rejuvenate forests and 1.5 million saplings will be planted in Bolu, a province renowned for its greenery.

Concluding his remarks, Yumaklı emphasized that Türkiye is advancing on a historic path of national development, agricultural resilience and environmental sustainability. He expressed optimism that the country’s ongoing projects and strategic investments will strengthen rural livelihoods, enhance food security, and secure Türkiye’s position as a leading agricultural nation.