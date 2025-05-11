The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) marked Mother’s Day with a special program on May 10 in Istanbul, highlighting the central role of mothers in shaping society and strengthening the nation.

The “Strong Family with Mothers, Strong Türkiye with Families” program, organized by the AK Party's Women's Branch, was held in Bahçelievler with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan.

Speaking at the event’s opening, AK Party Women’s Branch Chair Tuğba Işık Ercan said that every milestone in a child’s life, from their first words to their dreams, is shaped by a mother’s hands. “That child may one day grow into a fair judge, a compassionate doctor, a teacher with a conscience or a world leader like President Erdoğan,” she said.

Ercan emphasized that under the leadership of President Erdoğan and the first lady, Türkiye has become a country where mothers not only raise children but also participate actively in education, health, arts, technology and politics.

Concerning first lady Emine Erdoğan’s phrase, “Our civilization resembles a mother’s heart the most,” Ercan noted that this vision has guided their work in promoting family values and gender inclusivity.

“Without women, there is no society,” Ercan said. “An approach that disregards women will ultimately dismantle the family. And a society without families is one that has lost its values.” She also voiced concern over increasing attacks on the institution of motherhood globally and pledged that AK Party's female members will continue to stand firm against such efforts.

Ercan highlighted that motherhood is not a barrier to success. “We will be mothers, wives, and if we choose, businesswomen, artists, athletes and politicians,” she said. “Being a mother is not an obstacle, it’s a complementary strength.”

Calling for a future without terrorism, Ercan said: “No mother wants to surrender her child to terror. We dream of a day when mothers no longer wait for children abducted by force or mourn those lost in defense of the homeland.”

First lady Emine Erdoğan also shared a Mother’s Day message on social media, paying tribute to the mothers of fallen soldiers and expressing solidarity with Palestinian mothers amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to all mothers who raise children with love, teach through presence and heal the world with their compassion,” she said. “I remember with reverence the mothers who entrusted their children to our homeland and share the pain of Palestinian mothers who have turned their tears into resistance.”

She also offered prayers for the Diyarbakır mothers who continue to hope for the return of children abducted by terrorist groups and expressed special thanks to foster mothers, whom she described as “living embodiments of compassion.”

President Erdoğan also marked the occasion on social media, remembering his late mother, Tenzile Erdoğan, and expressing gratitude to all mothers.

“Whatever we do, we can never repay our mothers,” Erdoğan said. “May God grant our mothers long and blessed lives with their loved ones.”

He especially recognized the mothers of fallen soldiers and veterans, saluting their sacrifices. “We remember with mercy all the mothers of Gaza who have died in the brutal genocide that has been ongoing for 19 months,” Erdoğan wrote.

He concluded his message by wishing peace and serenity for all mothers worldwide and expressed hope for a day when Mother’s Day will be celebrated in a world free of conflict.