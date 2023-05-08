The arrival of migratory flamingos has transformed the appearance of Akgöl Lake and its reeds, resulting in a pink hue that has caught the attention of local photographers aiming to capture breathtaking scenes.

Situated along a significant migratory bird route in Türkiye, the reeds of Akgöl provide a habitat for numerous species, including flamingos.

These flamingos are expected to stay around the lake until the end of summer and attract the attention of photography enthusiasts and nature lovers with their collective flights, particularly during sunset.

Tamer Gümüş, the president of the Ereğli Anatolian Photography and Cinema Amateurs Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Akgöl's surroundings have revived with the arrival of the spring season.

Stating that many bird species live in the area, Gümüş said: "This is a reed area of great importance for migratory birds. Therefore, it is home to various birds, especially flamingos. We often attempt to photograph birds at sunrise and sunset and take advantage of the blessings nature offers us. This is a rare place for bird photographers to get (some) good shots."

Flamingos stand in Akgöl Lake, Konya, Türkiye, May 7, 2023. (AA Photo)

A resident of the region, Bülent Tatır, said: "This is our bird paradise. Different kinds of birds come here in summer and winter. Our lake becomes even more beautiful with the increasing water levels and birds in the spring."

Memduh Ekici, one of the photographers noted he enjoys capturing images at different times throughout the seasons in Akgöl, a place they visit regularly.

Oğuz Özsarı, a nature enthusiast and member of the Ereğli Mountaineering and Sports Club, shared that they frequently embark on hiking trips to Akgöl with their group, remarking: "Every time we visit, nature greets us with special surprises. We experience a profound sense of peace and happiness here, escaping from the stresses of life."