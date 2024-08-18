Antalya's Alanya district, located in the southern region of Türkiye, has begun its mango harvest for the season. Known for its favorable climate, Alanya has seen a steady increase in mango production, with consumers favoring the locally grown fruit over imported varieties due to its superior taste and aroma. Currently, mango cultivation spans approximately 2,000 decares in the district.

Tahir Göktepe, president of the Alanya Chamber of Agriculture, noted that mango cultivation has adapted well to the region, leading to a consistent rise in production.

"In our district, especially the Naomi and Keitt varieties have successfully adapted. While mango farming is challenging and requires significant investment, the results are promising," he said. Göktepe highlighted the labor-intensive process, including careful pruning and maintenance, which is crucial for a successful harvest.

As the mango season kicks off, Göktepe extended his best wishes to producers and urged consumers to support locally grown mangoes, saying: "Locally produced mangoes have a distinct flavor that sets them apart. We encourage consumers to choose local over imported, especially since our mangoes are grown under challenging conditions."

Göktepe also emphasized the need for further support for mango production, given the high investment costs and labor-intensive nature of the process. He called on the government to consider measures similar to those supporting banana production, such as implementing a "Mass Housing Fund" or direct customs fees to protect local growers from the influx of imported mangoes.

Duran Yıldırım, a mango grower in Alanya's Toslak neighborhood, stressed the importance of harvesting mangoes at the right ripeness. "Consumers should avoid purchasing under-ripe mangoes, as they lack the flavor and sweetness that mature fruits offer," he advised.

The mango harvest in Alanya begins in August and continues until January, marking a significant period for the country’s growing tropical fruit industry.