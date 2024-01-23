The Mediterranean region faces a severe threat from plastic pollution, with an average of 229,465 tons of plastic waste added annually, according to warnings from experts.

Middle East Technical University (METU) Marine Sciences Institute faculty member professor Ahmet Kıdeyş expressed concerns over the escalating pollution levels in the Mediterranean, comparing it unfavorably to other seas worldwide.

Highlighting plastic pollution as a global crisis second only to global warming, Kıdeyş revealed alarming figures regarding the extent of the issue in the Mediterranean. "The average yearly influx of plastic into the Mediterranean is 229,465 tons, with 99% found on the seabed and the remainder scattered across the sea. Egypt contributes 74,031 tons annually, including 55,000 tons from the Nile River, while Italy, Türkiye, Algeria and Albania also contribute significantly," stated Kıdeyş.

Accumulated plastic on beaches measures 374 kilograms per square kilometer (2,135.52 pounds per square mile) in Türkiye, underscoring the severity of the crisis.

Emphasizing that microplastics smaller than 10 microns pose a significant threat as they enter the food chain, Kıdeyş stressed the urgent need for international collaboration. He highlighted ongoing discussions on a global plastic prevention agreement, expected to be enforced in 2025. While acknowledging the challenges, Kıdeyş expressed hope that substantial measures, including reducing single-use plastics, could significantly curb the rising tide of plastic pollution in the region.

Professor Sedat Gündoğdu from Çukurova University's Faculty of Fisheries has highlighted the primary factors contributing to pollution in the Mediterranean. Gündoğdu pointed out that widespread use of single-use plastics in the tourism sector, waste generated by tourist activities in coastal areas and countries lacking proper waste management infrastructure along the Mediterranean coast are major contributors.

Gündoğdu emphasized that the counterclockwise current in the Mediterranean results in each country polluting the coasts of its neighbors. "Rivers like the Nile, Seyhan, Ceyhan, and Büyük Menderes significantly contribute to pollution, while cities such as Barcelona, Izmir, Antalya, Adana, Mersin, Alexandria, Beirut, Athens and Marseille create substantial waste burdens," he explained.

"Regrettably, our northern coasts are currently the most polluted area in the Mediterranean. Flow patterns, riverside activities and insufficient urban treatment infrastructures amplify the influx of waste. Countries within a 1,000-kilometer (621.37-mile) radius lack developed waste management infrastructure. Syria and Egypt resort to dumping their garbage directly into the sea and Israel utilizes Palestine as a makeshift landfill, exacerbating the waste issue due to conflicts and destruction in the region," Gündoğdu noted.

Gündoğdu highlighted the extensive range of pollutants present in wastewater, including domestic and agricultural contaminants, industrial chemicals, dyes, organic compounds, oils, heavy metals and microplastics. He emphasized that the water remains unpurified without tailored purification systems targeting these pollutants, leading to a significant influx of pollutants into the seas.

Expressing his concerns, Gündoğdu warned of an impending crisis where the seas could transform into a "plastic soup." He noted that if the current trajectory of plastic production and consumption continues, pollution is expected to triple in the next decade, resulting in an alarming 90 kilograms of plastic per day along a 1-kilometer coastline. Gündoğdu projected that the Mediterranean and Aegean regions could see around 90 kilograms of plastic per square kilometer in seawater, translating to millions of microplastics. Stressing the urgency to address the root cause, he advocated for a 40% reduction in plastic production over the next 20 years, emphasizing that merely cleaning plastic from the seas without curbing production is insufficient. While cleaning the water surface, Gündoğdu cautioned against technologies like garbage traps, which inadvertently harm marine life and stressed the need for a comprehensive reduction in plastic production.