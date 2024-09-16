In Türkiye, one in five individuals aged 70 and older exhibit signs of Alzheimer’s disease, according to Dr. Serdar Taşdemir, a neurologist at ISÜ Medical Park Gaziosmanpaşa Hospital. Dr. Taşdemir underscores the importance of proactive measures in combating Alzheimer’s.

“Engaging in mental and physical activities, exercising regularly, reading, learning new skills and participating in social activities can significantly delay the onset of Alzheimer’s,” he stated.

Alzheimer’s disease begins with memory issues and progressively impairs cognitive functions, eventually impacting daily life activities. Dr. Taşdemir noted that the disease often starts subtly but can advance to severe stages, potentially leading to bedridden conditions.

Dr. Taşdemir shared concerning statistics about Alzheimer’s, highlighting its increasing prevalence. “The disease, named after Dr. Alois Alzheimer, becomes more common with age, particularly after 65. Currently, 45 million people worldwide are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and this number is expected to reach around 135 million by 2050. In Türkiye, one in five people over 70 show signs of the disease, with a higher incidence among women,” he revealed.

Alzheimer’s cases in Türkiye

The neurologist pointed to lifestyle factors contributing to the rise in Alzheimer’s cases in Türkiye. “Extended life expectancy, irregular diets, sedentary lifestyles, uncontrolled hypertension, diabetes and chronic illnesses are major risk factors,” he explained.

Despite increasing cases, the prevalence among older people in Türkiye has decreased compared to past years.

While there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s, Dr. Taşdemir emphasized that healthy lifestyle choices can delay its onset. He recommended starting mental and physical activities early, maintaining healthy eating and sleeping habits, and managing chronic conditions.

Dr. Taşdemir also highlighted promising new treatments that may benefit patients in Türkiye.

“New medications have shown potential in reducing amyloid plaques in the brain and slowing the disease in early-stage patients. Some of these treatments, currently used in the U.S. and U.K., offer hope for future therapeutic alternatives,” he concluded.

