A team of rescue personnel is tirelessly working to treat an American scientist Marck Dickey who fell ill during his research expedition in Türkiye's third deepest cave at a depth of 1,276 meters in Mersin's Anamur district.

On Sept. 3, the team, comprised of both Turkish and foreign researchers, embarked on their journey into the Morca cave – an entrance to the Taurus Mountains – descending from an altitude of 2,100 meters. Unfortunately, an American scientist suffered from stomach bleeding while at a depth of 1,276 meters, prompting an immediate response.

In response to the emergency, a rescue team of over 100 individuals, including personnel from AFAD, UMKE, the gendarmerie, the Turkish Mountaineering Federation and international experts, was swiftly dispatched to the site and Dickey received essential medical attention immediately. Currently, the team of 14 individuals accompanying the scientist is still at the site. However, additional support teams are stationed at the cave's entrance, ready to provide assistance, if needed.

The research project, which began in mid-August and concludes in mid-September each year, aims to explore and map the cave's deepest recesses. Dickey's presence in the cave since 2012 has been instrumental in this endeavor, although the exact nature of the scientific exploration remains undisclosed.

According to the reports, Dickey's health is steadily improving, and it is anticipated that he will be safely evacuated from the cave in the coming days.