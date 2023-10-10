The Research Services Directorate of the General Secretariat of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) has prepared a comprehensive report on working hours and leave periods amid the ongoing global debate on these topics. The report aims to protect the workforce by preventing excessively long working hours and promoting public health and productivity.

The report provides an overview of current practices regarding working and rest periods in several countries, including Türkiye, France, Germany, Belgium, England, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It examines various aspects of working hours and leave periods to assess their impact on employees and employers.

In Türkiye, the report notes that the general working hours stipulated by Labor Law No. 4857 are set at 45 hours per week, with these hours evenly distributed among working days unless otherwise agreed. Additionally, the report highlights that annual paid leave periods for workers are mandated to be a minimum of 14 days for those with service periods ranging from one to five years, 20 days for those with service periods exceeding five years but less than 15 years, and 26 days for those with service periods of 15 years or more.

For civil servants working under the scope of the Civil Servants Law No. 657, the report states that weekly working hours are generally set at 40 hours. Civil servants are entitled to 20 days of annual leave if their service period is between one and 10 years, and 30 days if their service period exceeds 10 years.

The report delves into the arguments put forth by various groups both in favor of and against shorter working hours. It cites opinions suggesting that irregular and long working hours do not increase productivity and that extended working hours can harm workers' health and reduce their overall productivity. The report emphasizes the adverse effects of long working hours, including fatigue, disconnection from oneself and monotony.

The report also highlights the following findings from various sources:

– Reducing working hours can decrease the risk of workplace illness and accidents, thereby preventing related absenteeism and increasing workplace productivity,

– Lowering the age limit for child labor and reducing shift durations are possible outcomes of shorter working hours,

– Increased employment opportunities, reduced unemployment rates and the emergence of new job sectors such as sports, tourism, education, culture and entertainment can result from shorter working hours,

– Some employers oppose shorter working hours, as they fear increased costs and higher sales prices, which could negatively impact marketing and competitiveness and lead to higher inflation rates,

– Shorter working hours may result in decreased productivity in some workplaces and lead to employment-related challenges.

The report concludes that limiting working hours is both a social and economic necessity and that it can contribute to workers' well-being, productivity and the overall economy. It emphasizes the importance of striking a balance between work and leisure and suggests that shorter working hours can create new opportunities and stimulate growth in various sectors.