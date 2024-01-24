Anadolu University's Open Education Faculty Learning Technologies Research and Development (ÖTAG) unit is pioneering innovative approaches to digital learning, catering to the needs of approximately 1.5 million students in 45 countries.

Comprising a team of 80 professionals, including graphic designers, animators, software developers and voice-over experts, ÖTAG focuses on designing, producing and distributing a diverse range of course materials, both online and offline.

The unit is at the forefront of creating video-based, written or audio materials aimed at facilitating students' learning experiences. ÖTAG has also developed an advanced e-campus system, providing a centralized hub for students to access a variety of learning resources seamlessly.

ÖTAG unit manager Öznur Öztürk highlighted the unit's commitment to personalized learning experiences. "We aim to produce projects that benefit from artificial intelligence and machine learning, tailoring the learning journey for open education students who are self-motivated learners," said Öztürk.

The learning materials range from video-based lectures to interactive content, offering students the flexibility to learn at their own pace.

Öztürk emphasized the availability of multiple formats, allowing students to access content easily from various devices, including mobile phones and computers.

The unit has introduced live lessons during the fall and spring semesters, providing faculty members with the opportunity to engage with students directly through internet-connected sessions. These live sessions are recorded, allowing students who miss the live event to access the content later. Öztürk mentioned the popularity of these recorded sessions, where students can ask questions and receive immediate feedback.

For accessibility, ÖTAG has incorporated audio education materials for visually impaired students and educational materials with subtitle options for those with hearing impairments. Öztürk underlined the unit's dedication to providing inclusive learning experiences.

As technology continues to evolve, ÖTAG is exploring the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications to enhance the personalization of learning experiences. Öztürk emphasized the unit's strong team, spanning various expertise areas, working collectively to serve the diverse needs of the extensive student community in open education.