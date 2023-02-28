A recent study conducted by Karadeniz Technical University (KATÜ) revealed Tuesday that the population of Anatolian leopards, a breed of Persian leopard found in the Middle East and West Asia, is increasing in Türkiye and they exist widely in several parts of the country.

According to professor Şağdan Başkaya, an expert from KATÜ in Trabzon, northern Türkiye, this type of animal has never been at risk of extinction, and 80% of the population live on the borders of the country, except in the Mediterranean and Thrace regions.

It was previously thought that the species was extinct in Türkiye after an Anatolian leopard was killed in the capital Ankara in 1974, but findings later suggested that the wild animal still existed.

Since then, the species has been thoroughly monitored, with photo traps installed in villages and agricultural lands to track them despite obtaining official permission to track them on the field is difficult.

Regarding hunting, Başkaya said, “Closing down regions or banning hunting after spotting an Anatolian leopard is not a scientific approach,” citing North America as an example where cougars and jaguars are hunted, yet their populations are increasing. “Hunting is not prohibited if it is carried out using scientific methods,” he noted.

Although the Anatolian leopard is an aggressive animal that can attack humans, the Turkish professor stressed that there have been no recent reports of such attacks.

He suggested that people should be educated on how to coexist with them in their natural habitat rather than be frightened by their aggressive nature.

Başkaya also criticized the use of "leopard" to define the animal, suggesting that a Turkish name like "Pars" should be used instead.