Amphorae, ancient pottery vessels used for storage and transport, have been spotted at a site reopened to diving tourism in the Ayvalık district of Türkiye's Balıkesir province under the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s Heritage for the Future Project.

Underwater documentary producer and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan, diving instructor Ata Akyol and Coast Guard diving teams conducted a dive off Incirli Island in Ayvalık, where a 1,500-year-old Byzantine shipwreck lies.

Ceylan filmed amphorae remaining from the ship at the site, which the Culture and Tourism Ministry has reopened to diving.

The dive was conducted as part of efforts under the Heritage for the Future Project to promote underwater tourism in the area. The team also documented corals, seagrass meadows and an octopus using an amphora as a den.

After documenting the richness of the underwater world and traces of thousands of years of history, Ceylan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the team had embarked on a journey through history by diving to a depth of 24 meters (79 feet).

Describing the dive as a highly enjoyable experience, Ceylan said: “Although the number of Byzantine-era amphorae has declined compared with our records from years ago, it is gratifying to see these fingerprints of history. The fact that corals of the threatened species Eunicella cavolini had settled on several of them added another dimension to our dive.

“The final surprise, highlighting the integration of marine life with these historical artifacts, was an octopus that had settled inside an amphora and was using it as a den. The site is an important destination for diving tourism and offers a highly rewarding visual experience. Diving centers operating in Ayvalık are also extremely pleased that the ban has been lifted.”

Ceylan thanked those who supported the team in carrying out the dive.