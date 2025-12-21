Since opening in 2022, the “Zero Waste School” operated by Altındağ Municipality in Ankara has provided education to approximately 30,000 students on zero waste, recycling, environmental awareness and cleanliness.

The Zero Waste Education and Simulation Center, inaugurated on Dec. 8, 2022, under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdoğan, as part of the Zero Waste Project, holds the distinction of being Türkiye’s first “Zero Waste School.”

At the center, educational content is planned according to students’ age groups, and the importance of separating waste at the source is explained through hands-on activities. Games, exhibition tours and composting workshops are used to help make environmental awareness permanent.

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent recently about the center’s activities after three years of operation, Sevgi Ceren Kahraman, head of the Zero Waste Education and Simulation Center, said that nearly two million visitors from Ankara and other provinces have been welcomed so far.

Noting that the center operates in line with the principle of being Türkiye’s first Zero Waste School, Kahraman said, “So far, around 30,000 students, from preschool to university level, have come from various parts of Türkiye. We sometimes also host students from abroad. We provide training in Turkish and, when necessary, in English.”

Kahraman said activities and training sessions are designed according to age groups, adding that children are first informed about the importance of cleanliness and personal hygiene, followed by detailed explanations on topics such as "What is zero waste and recycling?" and "Why should we collect our waste separately?"

She added that recycling is taught through various games, activities and coloring exercises at the school.

Stating that children show great interest in the training programs and display enthusiasm, environmental sensitivity and a protective attitude, Kahraman said, “When we tell them, ‘You are now environmental inspectors; you are aware, and the environment is entrusted to you,’ we receive very positive and strong reactions from the children. Children who received training at the center one or two years ago return very happily to attend the programs again. During this process, they share with us what they have done regarding zero waste and environmental protection.”

Kahraman noted that the exhibition area features nearly 500 products prepared in line with zero waste principles, which attract strong interest from children.

She said clothing made from various waste materials, a model of Altındağ Castle, machines and sports equipment particularly draw children’s attention. “The compost machines in the exhibition area also attract a lot of interest,” Kahraman said.

“As Altındağ Municipality, we recycle organic waste using these machines. We collect waste from marketplaces and wholesale markets and recycle it. We explain to children how beneficial this recycling is and try to teach them how useful the compost we produce is when it is used around trees, flowers, fruits and vegetables in parks and gardens,” Kahraman added.