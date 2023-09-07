Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya advocated global cooperation against a natural disaster amid the climate crisis in a pivotal gathering of ministers responsible for disaster and emergency management of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.

In a platform for leaders to discuss strategies and initiatives aimed at mitigating the global impact of disasters, Yerlikaya firmly stated: "Disasters are not confined by borders; they transcend localities and affect us all. Therefore, collaborating at the global level against disasters is no longer a choice but a necessity."

Highlighting the core principle of the OTS, Yerlikaya emphasized: "The OTS is founded on the bedrock of brotherhood, not mere interests. When our member states unite, we bolster our collective strength. Our unity is our greatest asset, and each summit and meeting we convene marks a milestone in fortifying institutional unity within the Turkic world."

The minister went on to recall Türkiye's significant role in suggesting the establishment of a civil protection mechanism at the OTS summit held in Istanbul in 2021. He elaborated: "At the first meeting of ministers responsible for disaster and emergency management in Ankara last year, our aim was clear: To reduce and enhance our response to the devastating effects of natural disasters. We proposed the creation of a Disaster Response Unit, opening it for discussion. This unit would contribute significantly to joint search and rescue operations and recovery efforts, and serve as a mechanism for cooperation and coordination to address pressing needs, including property recovery."

Yerlikaya expressed optimism regarding the forthcoming 10th summit scheduled for Nov. 3, 2023, in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, stating that an agreement on the establishment of the OTS Civil Protection Mechanism would be ready by then.

Turning his attention to recent tragedies, Yerlikaya recounted the earthquakes that shook Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023. He revealed: "In our hour of need, we issued an international call for assistance. Remarkably, 103 countries responded, offering their support. Ninety of these nations swiftly dispatched aid, including search and rescue teams and field hospitals. The Turkic world stood alongside us, demonstrating the profound truth that sharing responsibilities lightens burdens. To our brothers and sisters in the Organization of Turkic States, your unwavering solidarity did not go unnoticed. The 2,841 search and rescue personnel and 55 search and rescue dogs you sent played a pivotal role in saving many lives. Our resilient nation, which never forgets those who stood by its side in times of hardship, extends its heartfelt gratitude for your prayers, assistance and the tears you shed."

Yerlikaya in his address emphasized the global significance of disaster management, asserting: "Disasters affect us all, transcending local boundaries. Hence, global collaboration against disasters is not a choice but an indispensable imperative. I have unwavering faith in this organization's commitment to a robust Disaster Management System, a necessity for all of us."