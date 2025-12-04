Ankara recently deployed automated external defibrillator (AED) devices across 25 strategic public areas as part of a new initiative designed to strengthen emergency response capacity for sudden cardiac arrest cases.

The Ankara Governor’s Office confirmed that the rollout, completed in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Aselsan, reflects a broader national commitment to leveraging domestic engineering capabilities to enhance Türkiye’s healthcare infrastructure.

According to the official statement, the AED project was developed using Aselsan’s local technological expertise and brought to life as a forward-looking investment in public health resilience.

The devices, now fully operational in high-traffic zones across the capital, are configured with a Turkish-language voice command system that analyzes a patient’s heart rhythm and determines whether shock intervention is required. This functionality enables immediate, on-site action and creates a critical survival bridge until ambulance teams arrive.

Authorities underscored that these domestically produced AED units are designed to empower bystanders to intervene effectively during the first minutes of cardiac arrest, known to be the most decisive period for saving lives. The initiative is promoted under the slogan, “When the heart stops, you don’t, use an AED,” reflecting its emphasis on public readiness and rapid response.

The newly installed devices have been strategically positioned across a broad network of high-traffic public areas, with priority given to prominent parks, transit hubs, and central pedestrian zones.

Officials noted that the deployment is expected to accelerate emergency response times, enhance community-level preparedness, and serve as a model for similar initiatives countrywide.