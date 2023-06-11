The Private Volunteers Public Education Center, the first of its kind in the city and the country, eagerly awaits its trainees with special needs. This groundbreaking center was established in response to the Ministry of National Education's General Directorate of Lifelong Learning initiative to promote the inclusion of individuals requiring special education in lifelong learning opportunities.

Nihat Yıldız, the director of Yenimahalle Private Gönüller Public Education Center and a graduate in special education, expressed that the center was inaugurated in the 2022-2023 academic year. He emphasized that the most significant challenge individuals with special needs and their families face is uncertainty about what lies ahead after completing compulsory education.

"We are pioneers in Ankara and Türkiye in this regard," Yıldız stated. "There is no age limit in our institution. All individuals with special needs who have surpassed the age of compulsory education are warmly welcomed and can avail themselves of the services provided by our institution."

Yıldız further emphasized that all training offered at the center is completely free of charge. "We arrange transportation for our trainees from central districts, ensuring their safe return home after the training sessions. Our workshops are tailored to accommodate the abilities of our trainees. In cases where we don't offer a course that matches their needs, we make every effort to plan courses that meet those requirements. We aim to enable individuals with special needs to actively participate in life and demonstrate their abilities to the public."

The center features a diverse range of 17 courses and workshops, including sports, music and visual arts. Yıldız proudly stated that the center currently caters to 62 trainees with special needs. He added that 33 permanent experienced educators, all of whom possess expertise in special education, are dedicated to serving the trainees.

Yıldız highlighted the overwhelmingly positive reactions from families whose loved ones benefit from the center's services. He emphasized that families' main concern is their children's future after completing their formal education. Yıldız firmly asserted that individuals with special needs should not be confined to their homes after reaching the age of compulsory schooling but should actively engage with the world, and the public education center plays a crucial role in enabling this.

During the registration phase, trainees and their families participated in a comprehensive process where commissions identified their interests and allocated them to appropriate workshops. Yıldız disclosed that the center operates five days a week, year-round, ensuring that individuals with special needs and their families who desire education in this context are accommodated.

Burcu Sarıkaya, a visual arts teacher at the center, expressed immense joy in working with special education students, remarking: "I find myself in their company. They independently paint various objects and have the freedom to express themselves. Through our programs, we encourage them to step out of their homes and confidently assert, 'I am here too.'"

Furkan Pehlivan, a 27-year-old trainee with autism, happily shared his experiences. Pehlivan revealed his talent for playing the piano and drums and wanted to learn the guitar and baglama. He expressed a sense of tranquility at the center, remarking: "Sitting at home and watching TV leads to Alzheimer's. I am genuinely happy to be here."

The inauguration of the Private Volunteers Public Education Center in Ankara has marked a significant milestone in providing specialized education and lifelong learning opportunities for individuals with special needs. It embodies the commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that every person, regardless of their unique requirements, can actively participate in society and lead fulfilling lives.