Ankara Water and Sewerage Administration (ASKI) is introducing a phased, controlled water distribution model as the capital continues to face the operational pressures of a persistent drought cycle. ASKI Director General Memduh Aslan Akçay outlined the administration’s updated water management plan, noting that the extended dry period, now approaching 18 months, requires a more disciplined and efficiency-driven approach to consumption across the city.

Akçay confirmed that the city’s reservoirs currently hold approximately 210 million cubic meters (55.5 billion gallons) of water. Technical teams are working on enabling extraction from the lower, so-called “dead storage” levels of the Eğrekkaya, Akyar and Çamlıdere dams, in an effort to optimize resource availability.

According to Akçay, Ankara’s average daily water demand stands at 1.3 million cubic meters, with nearly half, about 600,000 cubic meters, sourced from the Kesikköprü Dam. The remainder is supplied through the Gerede Tunnel and the Kurtboğazı and Çamlıdere dams. He emphasized that the administration has already increased intake from Kesikköprü to reinforce supply security during the ongoing drought.

Akçay underscored that residents must adopt more rigorous consumption habits, as the current drought trend shows no signs of easing. “If we experience the same level of drought this year, we project that our available resources, distributed at an average pace of 1.3 million cubic meters per day, can sustain the city until the end of 2026,” he said.

He also added, “This requires a heightened awareness that our water supply is not unlimited. If high-volume activities such as garden irrigation, car washing and field watering continue, the system cannot meet demand.”

As part of the new operational framework, ASKI will implement controlled water delivery during low-consumption hours, particularly after midnight and into the early morning. Akçay positioned this approach as a targeted efficiency mechanism designed to ensure balanced distribution while preserving core supply levels.

The director general also addressed recent water outages across the capital, clarifying that the majority stemmed from infrastructure-related issues. He noted that many of Ankara’s water lines are aging, and ongoing repairs and modernization efforts may temporarily affect users. He called for continued public patience as the administration accelerates maintenance cycles.

On the pricing front, Akçay confirmed that there will be no additional tariff increase in 2025 beyond the inflation-indexed adjustments already in place. However, ASKI has updated its pricing band for households consuming 15 to 30 cubic meters, with the aim of incentivizing more responsible usage. “When we analyze consumption patterns, we see that users exceeding this range often fill pools, irrigate large gardens, or wash vehicles. We want to encourage more sustainable behavior,” he noted.

With Ankara navigating one of its most challenging water-scarcity periods in recent years, ASKI’s leadership is prioritizing strategic resource planning, infrastructure resilience, and consumer awareness as the city prepares for the possibility of another year of reduced rainfall.