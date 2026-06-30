As Ankara finalizes preparations for the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit on July 7-8, the city's taxi drivers are also gearing up to welcome thousands of foreign delegates with a distinctly Turkish touch.

Taxi drivers serving the capital during the summit will wear gray trousers and white shirts while offering Turkish delight, traditional cologne and cold water to international visitors as part of an initiative aimed at showcasing Türkiye's hospitality.

The preparations were announced by Mehmet Yiğiner, president of the Türkiye Drivers and Automobile Federation (TŞOF), who said taxi drivers are aware of the importance of the high-profile gathering and are committed to representing both Ankara and Türkiye in the best possible way.

"Hosting the NATO summit in Ankara is a source of excitement for all of us. We are continuing our preparations to provide the best possible service to our guests arriving from abroad," Yiğiner said.

He noted that taxi drivers are often the first people foreign visitors encounter after leaving the airport, giving them an important role in shaping delegates' first impressions of the Turkish capital.

To ensure a professional appearance, drivers participating in the initiative will wear coordinated attire while keeping their vehicles clean and ready for service. In addition to offering Turkish delight and cologne as symbols of Turkish culture, drivers will also provide complimentary cold water to guests in response to the summer heat.

Yiğiner said the federation has encouraged taxi drivers to demonstrate courtesy and professionalism throughout the summit.

"Our goal is to welcome our guests in the best possible way and provide hospitality worthy of Ankara," he said, urging all taxi drivers to strictly follow the guidance of security forces and other relevant authorities during the event.

Security measures across the capital are also being stepped up ahead of the summit. Authorities will implement "red zone" security measures at airports, around the summit venue, along official motorcade routes and in areas where delegations will be staying.

Yiğiner said the summit presents an opportunity to demonstrate Türkiye's hospitality and organizational capabilities on the international stage.

"I believe we will represent both Türkiye and Ankara in the best possible way with a spirit of hospitality worthy of our capital," he said, thanking taxi drivers for their cooperation and commitment ahead of the summit.