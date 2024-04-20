Türkiye's capital Ankara will host the first Blue Talks conference entitled "In the Midst of Change: Ocean Action and Climate Change" on Monday.

The Our World Foundation, in collaboration with the U.N. University for Peace, and in partnership with Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, as well as the Costa Rican Embassy in Ankara, announced the first-ever Blue Talks.

The event will serve as an important platform for high-level diplomatic participation and joint environmental action.

The event will feature prominent global figures, stressing the crucial nature of discussions on international climate diplomacy.

Key speakers include Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay and ambassadors from various nations, including Costa Rica, France, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the international commitment to address climate challenges.

With a focus on the oceans' role in climate resilience, the conference aims to drive policy transformations through insights from officials and experts, fostering a deeper connection with nature. It will provide a platform for diplomats, policymakers, and thought leaders to exchange strategies and ideas, enhancing discourse on successful climate diplomacy.