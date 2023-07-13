Limonium anatolicum, one of Türkiye's endemic plant species, has become the subject of close scrutiny by academics from Ankara University. Through a collaborative effort under the protocol signed between the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry and the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks, the academicians are diligently monitoring the population and well-being of this remarkable flora.

Blooming in July, the Limonium anatolicum first made its appearance in scientific literature approximately 60 years ago and has since been under stringent protection measures for the last 30 years. Ankara University Faculty of Science Lecturer Selçuk Tuğrul Körüklü emphasized the importance of protecting the habitats where this species thrives. "We have designated these areas as protected zones and conduct regular field visits to assess the health and population dynamics of the plant," Körüklü explained. "Each year, we closely observe its condition and track any changes in its numbers."

The narrowness of its habitat poses a significant threat to the Limonium anatolicum, pushing it toward the brink of extinction. Körüklü stressed the plant's endemism, noting its unique ability to thrive in salty environments. "This year, we are witnessing the plant's blooming after frequent rainfall in Ankara. Fortunately, the overall health of the plants appears to be quite good."

Unauthorized collection of this endangered plant species incurs severe penalties, as Körüklü pointed out. Professor Mecit Vural, a retired botanist from Gazi University's Biology Department, who continues to dedicate his efforts to tracking endangered plants, echoed the sentiment. He emphasized the significance of the Konya basin's salty soils for endemic plants, stating: "Encountering endemic plants in such barren lands is a rarity worldwide. Lake Tuz's arid landscape is home to nearly 40 endemic plant species, with a third of them requiring protection, including the Limonium anatolicum."

The ongoing vigilance and scientific observations by Ankara University academics serve as a vital lifeline for the Limonium anatolicum and other endangered flora in the region. It is through their dedicated efforts that we strive to ensure the preservation of Türkiye's unique biodiversity, safeguarding these treasures for generations to come.