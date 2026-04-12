Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced that the Başkentray commuter rail line has served 140.3 million passengers over the past eight years in Ankara.

In a written statement on Sunday, Uraloğlu recalled that Başkentray was modernized and reopened on April 12, 2018.

He noted that the line has been operated at metro standard as a suburban rail service for eight years, stating that the existing infrastructure was fully renewed and upgraded.

He said the system was designed to support high-speed train, suburban, and conventional rail operations, adding that metro-standard commuter services began on the Kayaş–Sincan corridor following the project’s completion.

Uraloğlu stated that 24 suburban stations were rebuilt to metro standards within the scope of the project, and that the Eryaman High-Speed Train (YHT) Station was also completed, enabling both high-speed and commuter services in the district.

Providing passenger data, he said Başkentray transported 140.3 million passengers over eight years, with an average daily usage of 76,000 passengers, rising to 115,000 on peak days.

He underlined that Başkentray forms the backbone of public transportation in the capital due to its modern infrastructure and high capacity.

He noted that the 36-kilometer (22-mile) Sincan–Kayaş line offers fast, safe, and comfortable transport, with increased service frequency during peak hours reducing waiting times.

Uraloğlu added that Başkentray is an integrated transport project connected with metro, bus, and other public transport systems, contributing to uninterrupted urban mobility.

He also emphasized that accessibility and passenger comfort were prioritized in the project, with all stations designed for disabled access and modern train sets providing a spacious and safe travel experience.