The cleaning efforts at Mogan Lake, initiated through the collaboration between Gölbaşı Municipality and Ankara Metropolitan Municipality (ABB), are actively removing mucilage, algae and debris from the water surface using cleaning equipment.

Mogan Lake, a popular recreational and sightseeing area where green meets blue in Ankara and Gölbaşı, is undergoing intensive cleaning operations. Under the supervision of the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, cleaning teams from Ankara Metropolitan Municipality and Gölbaşı Municipality are collecting waste, mucilage, algae and weeds from the lake's surface.

The goal is to restore Mogan Lake to its former state as quickly as possible, with efforts aiming to protect the lake's ecosystem and provide a cleaner environment for visitors.

Gölbaşı Mayor Yakup Odabaşı commented on the ongoing work: “Mogan Lake is not just a lake but also a symbol of our district. Therefore, it is our duty to clean the lake and leave a more livable environment for future generations; as part of our efforts, we are removing mucilage, algae and debris from the lake and making shoreline improvements."

"The cleaning operations we have started will contribute to the protection of both the lake and the region's ecosystem. We ask our citizens to be mindful and support environmental cleanliness. We will protect Mogan Lake together and pass it on to the future,” he added.

Gölbaşı Municipality officials also stated that the cleaning operations in the area will continue uninterrupted and that necessary measures will be taken to preserve Mogan Lake's natural beauty.