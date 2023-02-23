Another magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook Türkiye's Hatay province on Thursday.

The quake took place at a depth of 9.76 kilometers (6 miles) at 6:35 p.m. local time (1553GMT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

It was centered in the Defne district, the center of the recent magnitude 6.4 earthquake, followed by a strong magnitude 5.8 aftershock.

A few buildings, which were already damaged by previous earthquakes in the region, collapsed following the magnitude 5.0 quake, Hatay Governor Rahmi Doğan said. He continued by saying that there were no reports of injuries or people being trapped in the rubble, as most buildings have been evacuated in the area.

On Tuesday six people were killed after the magnitude 6.4 earthquake, followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock centered in Hatay's Defne and Samandağ districts, hit the area.

The massive Feb. 6 quakes, centered in southern Kahramanmaraş province, have left over 43,500 people dead, according to AFAD.

Some 13.5 million people, or over 15% of the country's population, live across the 11 quake-hit provinces, where authorities said over 139,000 buildings were either destroyed or so severely damaged that they need to be torn down.