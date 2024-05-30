Globally, roughly 1.8 million individuals grapple with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), with Türkiye accounting for approximately 70,000 of these cases, according to Dr. Özge Arıcı Düz, an associate professor of Neurology at Medipol Mega University Hospital in Istanbul.

On May 30, within the scope of World MS Day, important statements were made by Dr. Düz. She highlighted that there are approximately 70,000 MS patients in our country, stating: "Multiple sclerosis is a disease affecting the brain and spinal cord, resulting from an attack by the immune system. It can cause various neurological symptoms such as cognitive impairment, weakness, imbalance, numbness and vision loss. Globally, there are about 1.8 million MS patients, with around 70,000 in our country. Although the cause of the disease is unknown, various factors, including infections, have been implicated in previous studies, yet no definitive conclusions have been reached. MS can occur at any age but is more commonly observed between the ages of 20 and 40."

Dr. Düz noted that MS is more frequently seen in women compared to men, stating: "The disease is known as a chronic neurological condition, with no definitive cure, but early and prompt treatment can help reduce the progression, frequency and severity of attacks. Having a family history of MS increases the risk of developing the disease, but therefore, screening and examination of family members without symptoms of MS are not recommended. An important aspect of diagnosis relies on patient history and examination, with significant supporting findings sought in MRI and cerebrospinal fluid analysis."

Regarding treatment options, Dr. Düz provided the following insights:

"Treatment for MS should be individualized and closely supervised, with medication effectiveness varying between patients. Expert medical oversight and follow-up play a crucial role in managing the disease. Besides medication, incorporating physical therapy and exercise, maintaining good sleep habits, and avoiding exacerbating factors are essential. While dietary preferences in MS have been debated, the current recommendation emphasizes healthy eating habits. Support for both MS patients and caregivers is crucial, recognizing their input in managing the condition."