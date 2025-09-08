Archaeologists at the Heraion Teikhos (City of Hera) Ancient City in Karaevli neighborhood, Tekirdağ, northwestern Türkiye, have uncovered artifacts from the Byzantine and Roman periods, shedding new light on the area’s historical significance. Excavation director professor Neşe Atik said the team discovered glass and glass furnace remnants, indicating ancient glass production at the site.

Heraion Teikhos, one of the most important settlements of the Thracian civilization, has been under excavation for 25 years. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s “Heritage for the Future Project” is now in its second year, focusing on the restoration and organization of the Acropolis area. Atik, Dean of the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture at Istanbul Rumeli University, noted that this year’s excavations have revealed new and significant findings.

The coastal section has been fenced and secured for 24-hour protection. “Last year, the ministry inspected the upper section and approved our protection measures, allocating a budget. This year, we extended security to the seaside, allowing us to carry out long-awaited work,” Atik said. She added that the upper acropolis contains temples, while the seaside likely hosted residences, palaces and workshops of high-status residents. Ordinary inhabitants lived on the northern slopes of the hill.

Waves have carved into the seaside ruins, revealing settlement layers up to 6 meters (19.69 feet) deep. “We opened test trenches to determine which civilizations and centuries these layers belong to. Upper layers contain Byzantine artifacts, while deeper layers include late Roman and Thracian remains from the fourth century B.C. Our main goal is now to locate architectural structures within these layers,” Atik explained.

The terrain posed unique challenges. “The land slopes toward the sea and some structures, including the harbor, are now submerged. While shallow enough to be seen while swimming, this is a first-degree protected site, so access is limited. Previous surveys revealed sarcophagi transported by ship from Marmara Island’s marble quarries, some of which sank before reaching shore. Next year, we plan to document these with video and photography before considering underwater excavations,” she added.

This year’s finds include Byzantine pottery, coins from the 11th-13th centuries and Roman pottery from the second-third centuries A.D. Glass furnace remnants and slag confirm local glass production. Atik explained that furnaces collapse at high temperatures, melting the surrounding soil and fragments of furnace flooring were discovered alongside glass waste.

The ongoing excavations aim to preserve and study Tekirdağ’s rich historical heritage. Atik emphasized that both land and coastal discoveries reveal settlement patterns, craftsmanship and trade, highlighting the region’s importance in Thracian, Roman and Byzantine civilizations.