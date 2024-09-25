A 6,000-year-old shaped skull has been unearthed during excavation work in Yassıhöyük, located in the Afşin district of Kahramanmaraş, southeastern Türkiye.

Excavation efforts, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, continue at the mound in the Tanır neighborhood, led by Elif Baştürk, a faculty member at Ahi Evran University.

Excavation leader Baştürk stated to Anadolu Agency (AA) that Yassıhöyük is a region that has been important throughout history due to its location. She noted that the most exciting findings in the mound have been discovered in layers from prehistoric times.

"We detected prehistoric layers unexpectedly beneath structures from the Late Iron Age at a relatively high spot in the mound. These large structures were built terraced during the Late Iron Age, and they have stripped away all layers down to 4000 B.C. We identified nine graves, and significant scientific data have emerged; one of the most important findings is a type of deformation called intentional skull shaping.

"We discovered that the skull of an individual was altered during their lifetime by wrapping it with two cloths from the top and bottom, this was found in a pot burial, and we think it belongs to a skeleton of a child approximately 10-12 years old, indicating that this individual was special, the grave structure was richer than the others, adorned with necklaces made of beads and bones, making it a unique finding. This application was likely done to highlight the status of a selected individual within society," she outlined.

820-bead necklace

Baştürk also mentioned that in another disturbed grave dating back to 4000 B.C., which belonged to a baby, they found a necklace made of 820 beads.

She explained that beneath the layers dating back to 4000 B.C., they have started to reveal structures from the 6,000-year-old Late Neolithic period and reported finding a skull buried beneath the foundation of the house in connection with ancestor worship.

Baştürk reported observing cuts and scraping marks caused by cutting tools during the process of separating the skin from the skull.

"There are different types of applications, but our data is not yet sufficient for further details. We encounter very important findings from every period in Yassıhöyük, and its geographical location is proving that it is indeed a significant mound."