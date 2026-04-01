Off the coast of Bodrum in Muğla, southwestern Türkiye, 19 people died and 20 others are receiving medical treatment after a rubber boat carrying irregular migrants capsized on Wednesday.

The boat sank near Yalıkavak, prompting an immediate response from coast guard teams who were dispatched to the area to conduct search and rescue operations. A helicopter from Izmir was also deployed to provide aerial support and assist in locating survivors.

According to Muğla Governor Idris Akbıyık, all passengers on the boat were Afghan nationals. The governor confirmed that, so far, 19 bodies, including one infant, have been recovered.

The 20 survivors are receiving treatment at local medical facilities. One individual who was hospitalized could not be saved despite intensive medical intervention.

Authorities reported that adverse sea and weather conditions contributed to the incident, causing the boat to take on water and eventually sink. Rescue teams continue to carry out operations both by air and sea to ensure that no one else remains missing.

The incident highlights the ongoing dangers faced by migrants attempting to cross the sea in unsafe and overcrowded vessels. It is not yet known how many migrants were on the boat in total.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of the accident to determine the precise cause and to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Families of the victims are being supported by emergency services while search operations continue.