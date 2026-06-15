Turkish authorities have seized dozens of exotic animals, including tarantulas, snakes, scorpions, iguanas and African giant snails, during an inspection carried out in Istanbul following a tip-off.

The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), operating under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, said its teams conducted the inspection in coordination with law enforcement authorities after receiving information about the unauthorized possession of wild animals.

According to a statement released by the agency on Monday, officials discovered numerous exotic species being kept without the required permits at a property in Istanbul.

Among the animals seized were tarantulas, snakes, scorpions, iguanas, savannah monitors, parrots, aquatic turtles and African giant snails.

The animals were taken under protection and transferred to relevant authorities for care and conservation procedures.

DKMP said an administrative fine was imposed on the individual involved under Türkiye's Land Hunting Law due to the unauthorized possession of wildlife.

Authorities did not disclose the exact number of animals seized or provide details about the location of the operation.

The agency emphasized that inspections targeting the illegal keeping and trade of wild animals will continue across the country.

"We will continue our inspections with determination to prevent the unauthorized possession of wild animals," the statement said.