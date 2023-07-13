A palm-sized Asia Minor ground squirrel cub was found in eastern Erzurum, seeking refuge from the scorching summers that have plagued the region. After receiving care and nourishment from concerned citizens, the adorable creature caught the attention of the dedicated teams at the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) Erzurum Branch Directorate.

Upon being informed about the cub's plight, the DKMP team ensured its well-being. The squirrel was fed by citizens by a syringe and placed under the care of veterinarian Selçuk Albayrak. Following a thorough examination, it was determined that the cub was in good health and ready for release back into its natural habitat.

The DKMP Erzurum Branch Directorate remains committed to safeguarding the region's biodiversity and ensuring the well-being of its remarkable wildlife population.

Asia Minor ground squirrels, also known as Anatolian ground squirrels, can be found across Türkiye mainly in central and eastern Anatolia, extending into Iran and Armenia at the easternmost boundary of their range. Although small, isolated populations have been identified in the Antalya and Çukurova plain regions, these charming creatures are notably absent from coastal areas and the westernmost region of Türkiye.