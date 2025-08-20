A historic bread mold with a baklava-pattern design has been uncovered at Harran Ruins, Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, one of the world’s oldest settlements listed on UNESCO’s Tentative World Heritage List.

Professor Mehmet Önal, head of the Archaeology Department at Harran University and director of excavations at Harran Ruins, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that archaeological digs are continuing at the site under the “Legacy for the Future Project,” funded by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and supported by the Şanlıurfa Governorship and Metropolitan Municipality.

Önal emphasized Harran’s historical significance as an important center of science and settlement, noting that the city was looted and destroyed around 800 years ago during the Mongol invasions.

He explained that numerous artifacts capable of shedding light on history have been discovered in the ruins north of Harran Grand Mosque.

The findings are planned to be presented to visitors after the completion of the necessary scientific studies. Önal added that historical records indicate there were five madrassas in the region, and the excavations at the first of these have made significant progress.

Highlighting the historical role of bread in human life, Önal noted that various molds are still used in making bread and similar products today.

He said that a bread mold was found during excavations in the Harran's madrassa section. The approximately 40-centimeter-diameter artifact was recovered intact, which is of great importance.

Önal stated that the decorated historical piece reflects the signature and artistic approach of its creator at the time, adding: “These madrassas, where education in science, mathematics, astronomy, geometry, medicine, philosophy and theology was provided, held an important place in history. This year, during our madrasa excavations, we uncovered tandoors in rooms with vaulted ceilings."

"Right next to these tandoors, we found our artifact. Made of baked clay, with what appear to be baklava-pattern designs etched on it, this piece was used as a bread mold. It dates back approximately 800 years. While it could also be described as a stamp, the term ‘mold’ is more accurate," he added.

Önal also explained: "Bread molds have historically been used to shape bread, indicate its safety, and ensure better baking. In Pompeii, slice-patterned molds were even found with the owner’s name inscribed. Finding this baklava-patterned bread mold in Harran, where wheat was first combined with clay, is significant in demonstrating the elegance of bread culture."

"The pattern resembles the embossed designs seen on today’s Urfa pide. Bread molds with various decorations continue to be widely used in baking and pastry-making today,” he concluded.