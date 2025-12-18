The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Istanbul observed Great Victory Day on Tuesday, with a grand event held at the auditorium of the Karadeniz Education, Culture and Environmental Protection Foundation in Sarıyer.

On Dec. 16, 1971, Bangladesh achieved victory after a nine-month war against the occupying forces of Pakistan. Since then, the occasion has been commemorated as Great Victory Day with enthusiasm by the Bangladeshi community both at home and abroad.

The event was attended by officials from the Consulate General and a large number of members of the Bangladeshi community, including university academics, students, businesspeople, media professionals and representatives of various social and cultural organizations. The general secretary of the Karadeniz Foundation, Hüseyin Güler, and Daily Sabah journalist Mohammad Zakir Hossain also attended and addressed the gathering as special guests.

During the general discussion on the significance of the day, community leaders highlighted the origins of Bangladesh’s War of Independence, which was launched to end oppression, injustice and economic and social inequalities imposed on the Bangladeshi people by the then-ruling authorities of West Pakistan.

Speakers also praised Bangladesh’s current interim government for its structural reform initiatives and efforts to hold a general election scheduled for February 2026. They said the election would allow citizens to exercise their voting rights freely and choose their representatives, adding that the provision of voting rights for expatriates abroad has made the diaspora feel more empowered than ever.

In his address, Consul General Muhammad Mizanur Rahman said the victory of 1971 brought Bangladesh sovereignty, a national map, a flag and a passport, enabling the country to gain recognition and identity as an independent nation on the global stage. He described Dec. 16 as the most glorious day in Bangladesh’s history, while noting that many of the hopes and aspirations that motivated the struggle for independence remain unfulfilled.

Rahman said the present generation has once again taken up the same struggle, and through determination and sacrifice has achieved the July Revolution of 2024, creating an opportunity to realize the unfinished goals of 1971. He said that if the nation remains united and everyone contributes from their respective positions, Bangladesh can move toward a prosperous, inclusive and inequality-free future. In this context, he stressed that cooperation with the international community, particularly with Türkiye, will play a decisive role.

Expressing gratitude to the government and people of Türkiye for their continued support and assistance in Bangladesh’s development, Rahman said relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh are expected to expand further in the coming period.

The program concluded with special prayers offered for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the country and the nation.