The Embassy of Bangladesh in Ankara on Wednesday hosted a reception to celebrate the country’s Independence Day and Bengali New Year, drawing diplomats, politicians and guests from across the Turkish capital.

The event was hosted by Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Ankara M Amanul Haq and Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya, along with representatives of diplomatic missions and other invitees.

The event opened with the national anthems of both countries, followed by a promotional video showcasing Bangladesh.

In his remarks, Haq thanked attendees and noted that Bangladesh is also celebrating the Bengali New Year 1433.

Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Ankara M Amanul Haq speaks at an Independence Day and Bengali New Year event hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Ankara, Türkiye, April 22, 2026. (AA Photo)

He said Independence Day symbolizes the sacrifices of hundreds of thousands who lost their lives in the struggle for the country’s independence.

Haq emphasized that relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye are rooted in strong historical ties, mutual respect and shared values.

He said the two countries consistently support each other on international platforms and are developing an increasingly robust partnership.

“Türkiye has long been a reliable ally and a valued partner of Bangladesh. We sincerely appreciate its steady support in our development journey,” Haq said.

He added that bilateral cooperation spans trade, investment, defense, education, and culture, stressing Bangladesh’s commitment to further strengthening ties with Türkiye.

Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Musa Kulaklıkaya speaks at an Independence Day and Bengali New Year event hosted by the Bangladesh Embassy in Ankara, Türkiye, April 22, 2026. (AA Photo)

Kulaklıkaya, for his part, highlighted the deep, longstanding and brotherly relations between the two countries, noting that their peoples have stood in solidarity during difficult times.

He said Türkiye appreciates and will not forget the support shown by the government and people of Bangladesh following the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes in Türkiye.

Kulaklıkaya also said the successful completion of Bangladesh’s general elections in February would contribute to greater stability, democratic governance and prosperity in the country.

Pointing to recent momentum in bilateral relations, he said Türkiye supports Bangladesh’s reform efforts and that high-level contacts between the two sides have increased.

While noting that economic ties continue to grow, Kulaklıkaya said current trade volume has yet to reach its full potential, adding that both countries aim to expand cooperation in defense, education, cultural exchange and capacity building.

He also reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for Bangladesh’s candidacy for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and reiterated Ankara’s commitment to further deepening bilateral relations, concluding his remarks by congratulating Bangladesh on its Independence Day.