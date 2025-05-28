On May 26, the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Istanbul hosted a reception at the Shangri-La Bosporus Hotel to celebrate Bangladesh's 54th National Day and Independence Day. Representative of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Türkiye in Istanbul, Ambassador Ayşe Sözen Usluer, attended the event as the chief guest, while Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Sülün and Istanbul Chamber of Commerce President Şekib Avdagiç were also among the distinguished guests.

Several high officials from Turkish government offices and organizations, members of diplomatic corps based in Istanbul, media personnel, business leaders, representatives of trade bodies and university high authorities attended the reception. Members of the Bangladesh community, comprising university teachers, media personalities, engineers, researchers, IT professionals, physicians, students and business entrepreneurs, were also invited.

Terming the Bangladesh-Türkiye relations "strong and multi-dimensional," Consul General Mizanur Rahman lauded Turkish support to Bangladesh's development journey since its independence. He noted that the bilateral relationship is currently "deeper and warmer than ever," particularly since Muhammad Yunus took the nation's stewardship following the student and people-led mass uprising in July-August last year.

The consul general invited the Turkish business community to come forward with more investment in different potential sectors of Bangladesh. He also appreciated the role of the Bangladesh community living in Türkiye, as they contribute to both countries' socio-economic development and work as a cultural bridge between the two nations.

Guests attend a reception in Istanbul marking Bangladesh’s 54th National Day and Independence Day, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 26, 2025. (Courtesy of Bangladesh Consulate)

In her speech, Usluer termed the Türkiye and Bangladesh relations "deep-rooted and brotherly" and expressed hope that they would continue to deepen in the coming days. Identifying the defense industry, education, cultural exchange, capacity building and strategic planning as key potential sectors for cooperation, she stated that mutual collaboration in these sectors would benefit the two nations and contribute to broader regional cooperation. Welcoming the reform agenda of the interim government of Bangladesh led by Younus, she reiterated the Turkish government’s readiness to support the process.

In 1971, after years of struggle, the people of East Pakistan declared independence from Pakistan. A nine-month war ensued, leading to Bangladesh’s liberation on Dec. 16, 1971. This day is celebrated as Victory Day in Bangladesh. The independence struggle and the subsequent victory are significant events in the country’s history and profoundly impact the country’s culture.

The cultural significance of Bangladesh’s National Day is reflected in the various celebrations and events throughout the country. People hoist the national flag and sing the national anthem. Special prayers are offered in mosques, temples and churches. Parades are held, and people wear traditional clothes. Cultural programs, including music, dance and drama performances, celebrate the country’s culture and heritage.

The event showcased the deepening diplomatic ties and mutual goodwill between Bangladesh and Türkiye.