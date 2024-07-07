Following the implementation of the Ministry of Trade's decision to close barbershops, hairdressers and beauty salons one day per week nationwide, barbers in Ankara and Istanbul have decided not to work on Sundays.

The ministry had decided, based on requests and suggestions from sector stakeholders, that barbershops, hairdressers and beauty salons across the country would be closed one day per week.

This regulation came into effect on July 1, and it was announced that businesses found open on the designated closed days by the governorships would face administrative sanctions.

Speaking to an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter about the matter, Istanbul Barbers Association President Şükrü Akyüz stated that barbers in Istanbul will be closed on Sundays.

Akyüz expressed satisfaction on behalf of barbers, stating: "Although such a practice existed, the ministry's sensitivity on the matter has now given it a legal foundation. According to the survey we conducted among our members, 93% of barbers wanted their weekly day off to be on Sundays."

Highlighting that with this regulation, barbers will now have a day to rest and be more refreshed, Akyüz commented: "Our tradesmen were unable to spend time with their spouses and children, which is why they were expecting such a regulation; the governorship had previously decided on this issue. In line with our request, they have now decided that barbers in Istanbul will be closed on Sundays, starting from the moment the official letter reached us."

Ankara Barbers Craftsmen and Artisans Association President Sezayi Kara also stated that barbers in the city will no longer work on Sundays, saying: "We were expecting this decision as barbers. Actually, many barbers were already closing on Sundays, but not everyone adhered to this rule, which sometimes forced those who closed to reopen; the Ministry's regulation has eliminated unfair competition."

Kara expressed their satisfaction with the decision during their meeting with the governorship, stating that they had indicated that it would be appropriate for barbers to be closed on Sundays.

Kara emphasized that barbers will work six days a week starting from Monday, saying: "Our barbers will now have the opportunity to rest one day, enabling them to work more efficiently. Our tradesmen could not spend time with their families and loved ones; with this regulation, our barbers will now have time for themselves and their loved ones."