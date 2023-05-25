A 1.5-month-old bear cub with a fracture in his right foreleg was rescued in a forest area in Bursa and taken under protection.

Citizens who saw the cub having difficulty walking in the rural area of ​​Bursa's Gürsu district informed officials from the Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate (DKMP).

Health checks and treatment were carried out by veterinarian teams at the Veterinary Faculty Animal Hospital at Uludag University, where the authorities lodged the bear cub.

Later, the cub will be sent to Ovakorusu Celal Acar Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Bursa's Karacabey district.

DKMP officials encourage residents to stay vigilant when it comes to bears, reduce attractants on their property and report bear sightings to the agency. They noted that the spring season is the time for bears to wake up from hibernation and feed their cubs.