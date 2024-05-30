In the district of Ovacık in Tunceli, eastern Türkiye, as the weather warms up and plant diversity increases, beekeeping activities have begun on the slopes of the Munzur and Mercan mountains.

With its clean water sources and plant diversity, Ovacık stands out, with 173 producers supporting themselves by beekeeping in 15,553 hives.

During the winter months, producers take their bees to warmer regions, and during the summer period, they load the beehives onto vehicles and bring them back to the district.

For producers who place their bees in designated areas, the challenging process begins as the weather warms up and flowers proliferate in the district.

Producers open the lids of the hives to check the health of the bee colonies. Beekeepers who are knowledgeable about bee development monitor the productivity of the queen bees in the hives and assess the situation regarding bees that will reproduce.

Producers prevent bears from harming the bees with a 12-volt electric fence powered by solar energy.

Beekeepers generally prefer the plateaus in the Munzur and Mercan mountains. They live in tents and barracks until autumn, striving to obtain high-quality honey from their bees.

Beekeeper Hıdır Sizgin told an AA reporter that he started beekeeping in 2001 with 15 hives.

Sizgin, who stated that he increased the number of bee colonies over time, said: "The air in Ovacık is clean, and there is a wide variety of plants. In some years, honey production decreases depending on the climate, and sometimes it is very good. Our geography is quite rich in pollen and nectar. This year, the season seems to be going well; last year, honey production was not good. We did the medication of our bees in spring, and now we are providing wax supplements to the hives."

Beekeeper İskender Eren also explained that he turned to beekeeping about 25 years ago after leaving the café business.

Eren, expressing the challenging aspects of his profession, said: "Since the winters in Ovacık are harsh, I take my bees to Pertek in autumn. Taking care of bees is like taking care of a baby because bees are delicate creatures and require intense attention. During summers, I take my bees to the Yakatarla-Işıkvuran region and spend my life in a tent or barrack. I also surround the hives with an electric fence to protect the bees from bears."