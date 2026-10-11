Bilal Erdoğan, chairman of the board of trustees of the Ilim Yayma Foundation, has called for long-term support for Palestinian entrepreneurs and businesspeople to help them sustain economic activity in their own homeland.

Speaking at the Palestine Breakfast event held as part of the Halal Forum in London, Erdoğan stressed the need for sustainable economic initiatives and strategic action alongside humanitarian assistance.

Addressing the event, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of strengthening solidarity with Palestine through the business community.

The Palestine Breakfast, which was also held last year, aims to encourage support for Palestinian entrepreneurs and businesspeople. Erdoğan emphasised the importance of enabling Palestinians to establish businesses and generate income in their own land.

He said strengthening the economic position of Palestinians would help them live as more empowered individuals and citizens in their own country.

Sustainable support beyond humanitarian aid

Erdoğan noted that humanitarian assistance remains a major component of efforts supporting Palestine in both Türkiye and the United Kingdom. However, he stressed that longer-term initiatives and strategic measures must also be developed alongside ongoing relief efforts.

He underlined the importance of supporting Palestinian entrepreneurs in establishing businesses and engaging in productive economic activity in their homeland, arguing that solidarity with Palestine should be reinforced through economic development and sustainable business models.

Broader understanding of halal economy

Erdoğan also addressed the concept of the halal economy, arguing that it should not be confined to halal food or interest-free finance.

He described the halal economy as a comprehensive approach encompassing workers’ rights, ethical business practices, environmental responsibility and animal welfare.

Erdoğan emphasised that economic activity should be conducted in accordance with broader moral and ethical principles. He expressed hope that the Halal Forum would help promote a wider international understanding of this approach, acknowledging that the initiative remains at an early stage but could have a growing impact over time.