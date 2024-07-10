Bingöl Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Kadir Çintay announced that Bingöl honey has received a geographical indication (GI) registration from the European Union, describing it as a significant achievement and a source of pride.

Bingöl honey, which has received awards and several first prizes on international platforms, has now been granted geographical indication registration from the European Union. Çintay emphasized the magnitude of this achievement.

"Bingöl honey has achieved major success as the first honey from our region to receive a geographical indication registration from the European Union. With this proud development, Bingöl Honey becomes the 23rd product from Türkiye to receive a GI registration from the EU. I wish this success to bring prosperity to our country and Bingöl province. I wholeheartedly thank Bingöl Governorate, our university, Bingöl Beekeepers Association and all beekeepers who made this success possible with their dedicated efforts. This registration will enhance the international recognition of Bingöl and Bingöl Honey, offering significant opportunities to local producers. Bingöl Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue to work and support our producers for the continuation of such successes. This registration will contribute to the economic development of Bingöl and further elevate our province's potential in agriculture and apiculture. With the hope of achieving even greater successes together, I extend my gratitude once again to everyone involved," he said.

Bingöl honey was awarded first place at the European Honey Championship held in Switzerland in 2023. Known for its intense aroma and flavor, Bingöl honey received top marks from the jury members. Bingöl honey is recognized as one of Türkiye's finest kinds of honey, benefiting from the area's natural beauty and rich vegetation, ideal for honey production.

Bingöl honey is produced in various types including flower honey, pine honey and honey from traditional hollow logs (karakovan). Flower honey is the most common type of Bingöl honey. Pine honey is derived from pine trees growing in Bingöl's high plateaus. Karakovan honey, on the other hand, is produced using traditional methods.