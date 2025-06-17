New tick species have been identified in Türkiye, raising concerns among scientists about the potential spread of tick-borne diseases. Experts emphasize that Türkiye’s location at the intersection of Asia, Europe and Africa makes it especially vulnerable to the arrival of ticks transported by migratory birds.

Professor Adem Keskin, head of the Biology Department at Tokat Gaziosmanpaşa University (TOGÜ), stated that ticks can carry more than 200 disease agents and that Türkiye is home to 56 different tick species. While not every tick species transmits disease, they play a significant role in spreading infections through their blood-feeding behavior.

“Ticks act as external parasites and can carry pathogens from one animal to another. Although the presence of a new species doesn't automatically mean there’s a health risk, it does highlight the need for careful monitoring,” said Keskin.

Recent joint research between TOGÜ and the Ornithology Research Center at Ondokuz Mayıs University revealed three previously unrecorded tick species in Türkiye. Ten new species have been detected in the country since 2010.

Keskin warned that migratory birds crossing Türkiye during the spring and autumn seasons serve as carriers for these ticks, allowing them to enter the country naturally. “These birds follow seasonal routes that pass directly over Türkiye. As they arrive, ticks hitchhike on their bodies, potentially introducing new species into local ecosystems,” he explained.

One of the most concerning diseases linked to ticks in the region is Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). The primary carrier of this virus is the Hyalomma marginatum tick, although traces of the virus have been detected in other species. “However, most of those do not present a direct threat of transmission,” Keskin added.

He also pointed out that new species and pathogens may not only arrive through wildlife but also via human activities such as trade and travel. “Ticks, mosquitoes and parasites can reach Türkiye through various routes and climate change is another factor that supports their survival,” he said.

Although the newly detected tick species do not currently pose a serious risk to human health, researchers are calling for increased surveillance and public awareness, especially in rural areas and among livestock owners.

“Understanding the ecology of ticks is crucial for early detection and prevention. Public health depends on proactive monitoring, not just reacting to outbreaks,” Keskin concluded.