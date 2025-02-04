Birdwatchers and photographers gathered in southern Türkiye's Mersin for an event organized by the Turkish Society of Anonymous Birds (TRAKUS), where they set out by boat to photograph seagull species in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The event, aimed at documenting marine bird species, drew 40 participants from various regions of Türkiye. The group departed from the Fishermen's Harbor in the country's central Mediterranean district with their equipment, embarking on a boat trip across the Mediterranean Sea.

The team observed large flocks of seagulls up close as they navigated the blue waters of the Mediterranean.

A seagull is captured by a birdwatcher during a photograph event in Mersin, southern Türkiye, Feb. 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

Participants captured images of several types of seagulls during the event, including the "pirate gull," "black-headed gull," "silver-backed gull," and "black-backed gull."

Nature and wildlife photographer Alper Tüydeş shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the goal of the trip was to photograph different bird species. Focusing mainly on seagulls, Tüydeş said: "Bird photographers and birdwatchers came from all across Türkiye to this event. Mersin is especially valuable for birdwatching during the winter and spring transition periods. It hosts beautiful birds in this regard. This time, we went beyond that and took a trip out to sea."

Güçlü Küsmez, who traveled from Çanakkale, expressed his happiness at having the chance to capture different species of seagulls during the excursion.